S. Korean team rescues 1 survivor in quake-hit Turkey, ministry says
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's disaster relief team operating in the quake-struck Turkey rescued one man in his 70s on Thursday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
It began search and rescue operations at around 5 a.m. (local time) earlier in the day, combing through the rubble at the site of a high school in Hatay's provincial capital of Antakya, according to the ministry.
The rescued man was conscious and appeared to have sustained no major injuries, according to the ministry. Four others were found dead at the site.
The 118-member rescue team, the largest-ever sent by South Korea for emergency overseas rescue work, arrived Wednesday in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, one of the hardest-hit regions of the earthquake, for relief efforts in various regions affected by the quake.
