(2nd LD) S. Korean team rescues 4 survivors in quake-hit Turkey

(ATTN: CORRECTS details of survivors in para 4)

ANTAKYA, Turkey, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's disaster relief team operating in quake-struck Turkey rescued four survivors Thursday, according to on-site team officials and Seoul's foreign ministry.

The team rescued a man in his 70s at around 5 a.m. (local time) from the rubble at the site of a high school in Hatay's provincial capital of Antakya, according to the ministry.

The man was conscious and appeared to have sustained no major injuries, according to the ministry. Four others were found dead at the site.

South Korean workers later rescued a two-year-old girl and her father, along with an unrelated woman from the rubble of a five-story building in the city. The three were reportedly in relatively stable conditions, officials said.

The 118-member rescue team, the largest-ever sent by South Korea for emergency overseas rescue work, arrived Wednesday in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, one of the hardest-hit areas, for relief efforts in various regions affected by the quake.



A South Korean rescue team conducts search and rescue operations in the quake-hit region of Antakya, Hatay, Turkey, on Feb. 9, 2023, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)