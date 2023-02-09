(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
ANTAKYA, Turkey, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's disaster relief team operating in quake-struck Turkey rescued five survivors Thursday, according to on-site team officials and Seoul's foreign ministry.
The team rescued a man in his 70s at around 5 a.m. (local time) from the rubble at the site of a high school in Hatay's provincial capital of Antakya, according to the ministry.
The man was conscious and appeared to have sustained no major injuries, according to the ministry. Four others were found dead at the site.
South Korean workers later rescued a two-year-old girl and her father, along with an unrelated woman from the rubble of a five-story building in the city. The three were reportedly in relatively stable conditions, officials said.
The ministry also confirmed the rescue of a 10-year-old girl and said she was in stable condition.
The 118-member rescue team, the largest-ever sent by South Korea for emergency overseas rescue work, arrived Wednesday in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, one of the hardest-hit areas, for relief efforts in various regions affected by the quake.
