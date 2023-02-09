Construction workers' union lodges defamation complaint against land minister Won
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- A major labor union of construction workers filed a defamation complaint against Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong on Thursday for his remarks depicting construction unions as "gangsters" responsible for increased housing prices.
In a meeting with construction industry officials last week, Won said construction labor unions are "behaving like predatory gangster organizations" as he pledged to eradicate illegal practices at construction sites by labor unions.
Won also previously claimed construction unions drive up house prices by demanding extra payments, on top of regular wages, for unionized crane drivers at construction sites.
The Korean Construction Workers' Union (KCWU), affiliated with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, accused Won of inciting hatred toward labor unions through fake news as it filed the complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
"Using his status as a minister, Won seeks to intentionally paint a negative image of labor unions and utter insults about labor activities that are constitutionally guaranteed," a union member said in a press conference.
"Construction workers are angry and feel insulted by Minister Won who overlooks the positive effects of labor unions' decades-long activities and frequently takes to biased remarks," he said.
