Hybe acquires U.S. hip-hop label to expand global business portfolio
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hybe said Thursday its American unit has agreed to acquire QC Media Holdings, the parent company of an influential U.S.-based hip-hop label, to expand its reach into the global market.
Under the deal, Hybe America will acquire a 100-percent stake in QC Media Holdings at 314 billion won (US$248.8 million) on March 7, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop boy group BTS said in a filing with Korean regulators.
The Atlanta-based entertainment company is the parent company of Quality Control Music, home to popular American musicians Lil Baby, Migos and Lil Yachty.
Hybe said the merger acquisition is part of its efforts to expand global business portfolio and further advance its multi-label strategy.
"This partnership is a vital part of our plan to innovate the entertainment industry through a diversified portfolio and innovative technologies," Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of Hybe, said. "We will work together to continue adding to the global depth of hip-hop."
Hybe CEO Park Ji-won added, "Based on hip-hop, QC has been making a strong presence in the American music scene. With our shared vision, I have high hopes in what we can operate and achieve together."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
-
N. Korean leader attends nighttime military parade
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
(URGENT) ICBMs at N.K. military parade show off 'maximum' nuclear attack capability: KCNA
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy