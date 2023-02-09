Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangwon Land shifts to black in Q4

All News 15:33 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 9.2 billion won (US$7.3 million), swinging from a loss of 11 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 18.4 billion, compared with a loss of 20.1 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 38.2 percent to 334.7 billion won.
