Kangwon Land shifts to profits in 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 115.6 billion won (US$91.7 million), turning from a loss of 10.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 217.6 billion, compared with a loss of 52.7 billion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 61.2 percent to 1.27 trillion won.

