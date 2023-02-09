Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kangwon Land shifts to profits in 2022

All News 15:34 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kangwon Land Inc. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 115.6 billion won (US$91.7 million), turning from a loss of 10.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 217.6 billion, compared with a loss of 52.7 billion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 61.2 percent to 1.27 trillion won.
