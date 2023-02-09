Hana Financial Group Q4 net income down 6.8 pct to 796.2 bln won
All News 15:34 February 09, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 796.2 billion won (US$631.7 million), down 6.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.07 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.12 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 32.4 percent to 5.13 trillion won.
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 919.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
Most Saved
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
-
N. Korean leader attends nighttime military parade
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
(URGENT) ICBMs at N.K. military parade show off 'maximum' nuclear attack capability: KCNA
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy