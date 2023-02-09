Hana Financial Group Q4 net income down 6.8 pct to 796.2 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 796.2 billion won (US$631.7 million), down 6.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.07 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.12 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 32.4 percent to 5.13 trillion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 919.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

