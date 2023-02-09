Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hana Financial Group 2022 net profit up 3.2 pct to 3.69 tln won

All News 15:34 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 3.69 trillion won (US$2.9 billion), up 3.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 4.79 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 4.63 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 70 percent to 70.84 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hana Financial Group
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!