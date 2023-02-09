Lotte Chemical swings to loss in Q4
All News 15:35 February 09, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 80.6 billion won (US$64 million), turning from a profit of 62 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 395.8 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 29.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 6.5 percent to 5.49 trillion won.
The loss was 12.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
