Lotte Chemical 2022 net income down 97.1 pct to 41.1 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 41.1 billion won (US$32.6 million), down 97.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 758.4 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 1.53 trillion won from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 22.9 percent to 22.27 trillion won.

