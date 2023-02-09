Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Chemical 2022 net income down 97.1 pct to 41.1 bln won

All News 15:36 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 41.1 billion won (US$32.6 million), down 97.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 758.4 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 1.53 trillion won from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 22.9 percent to 22.27 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Lotte Chemical
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!