SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



GS Retail 30,600 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 738,000 UP 8,000

NHIS 9,550 DN 90

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,040 DN 80

SKC 96,100 UP 300

HtlShilla 81,700 UP 400

MERITZ SECU 6,640 UP 90

Ottogi 475,000 UP 4,500

KPIC 161,800 UP 100

GC Corp 132,500 UP 500

DongwonInd 45,500 UP 100

LS 65,500 DN 700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107000 DN800

KCC 240,000 UP 500

SKBP 71,300 DN 500

Daewoong 20,950 DN 300

AmoreG 44,600 UP 2,450

HyundaiMtr 172,600 DN 100

POSCO Holdings 306,000 UP 8,000

LOTTE 31,600 DN 650

SamsungElec 63,000 DN 100

SGBC 48,500 UP 100

Nongshim 333,000 DN 1,000

LotteChilsung 167,700 DN 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,150 DN 50

DB INSURANCE 64,700 DN 1,500

Hyosung 69,800 DN 100

GCH Corp 17,570 UP 20

SLCORP 26,750 UP 100

Yuhan 53,300 0

DL 57,600 DN 300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,670 DN 130

KIA CORP. 71,700 UP 200

OCI 95,000 UP 700

LS ELECTRIC 49,350 DN 750

KorZinc 535,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,570 UP 70

Hanmi Science 31,400 UP 750

KSOE 80,800 UP 1,200

HyundaiMipoDock 72,800 UP 100

(MORE)