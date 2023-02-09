KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS Retail 30,600 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 738,000 UP 8,000
NHIS 9,550 DN 90
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,040 DN 80
SKC 96,100 UP 300
HtlShilla 81,700 UP 400
MERITZ SECU 6,640 UP 90
Ottogi 475,000 UP 4,500
KPIC 161,800 UP 100
GC Corp 132,500 UP 500
DongwonInd 45,500 UP 100
LS 65,500 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES107000 DN800
KCC 240,000 UP 500
SKBP 71,300 DN 500
Daewoong 20,950 DN 300
AmoreG 44,600 UP 2,450
HyundaiMtr 172,600 DN 100
POSCO Holdings 306,000 UP 8,000
LOTTE 31,600 DN 650
SamsungElec 63,000 DN 100
SGBC 48,500 UP 100
Nongshim 333,000 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 167,700 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,150 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 64,700 DN 1,500
Hyosung 69,800 DN 100
GCH Corp 17,570 UP 20
SLCORP 26,750 UP 100
Yuhan 53,300 0
DL 57,600 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,670 DN 130
KIA CORP. 71,700 UP 200
OCI 95,000 UP 700
LS ELECTRIC 49,350 DN 750
KorZinc 535,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,570 UP 70
Hanmi Science 31,400 UP 750
KSOE 80,800 UP 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 72,800 UP 100
(MORE)
-
