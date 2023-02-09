Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 February 09, 2023

SamsungElecMech 147,600 DN 1,000
S-Oil 84,700 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,750 UP 1,050
LG Innotek 291,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,350 DN 120
SamsungF&MIns 199,900 DN 3,600
Kogas 31,400 DN 750
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,200 UP 1,000
HMM 21,700 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 54,800 DN 400
MS IND 18,530 UP 550
Hanssem 50,200 DN 1,100
F&F 148,600 DN 1,300
HyundaiEng&Const 36,750 DN 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,450 UP 200
Hanwha 28,500 UP 700
DongkukStlMill 13,050 DN 200
TaihanElecWire 1,558 DN 8
Hyundai M&F INS 30,750 DN 950
DB HiTek 47,200 UP 350
LX INT 33,100 DN 400
CJ 82,000 DN 500
Daesang 20,850 DN 150
ORION Holdings 15,720 UP 200
SKNetworks 4,020 DN 45
HITEJINRO 25,750 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 89,100 DN 700
DOOSAN 87,700 DN 1,200
ZINUS 33,950 DN 2,150
Hanchem 216,500 UP 2,500
DWS 43,250 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 145,900 DN 2,400
KEPCO 19,210 DN 120
SamsungSecu 34,350 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 8,560 UP 70
Mobis 206,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 84,600 UP 700
S-1 57,300 DN 800
SKTelecom 46,700 0
HyundaiElev 28,650 DN 150
(MORE)

