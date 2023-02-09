KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SK hynix 94,400 DN 500
Youngpoong 628,000 DN 6,000
TaekwangInd 733,000 UP 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 DN 50
KAL 23,650 0
LG Corp. 81,200 DN 1,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 242,500 UP 17,000
Boryung 9,530 DN 140
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,900 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,550 UP 50
Shinsegae 219,500 DN 7,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,700 DN 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25150 DN250
LOTTE TOUR 14,790 UP 770
IBK 10,200 DN 170
LG Uplus 10,880 UP 10
SAMSUNG SDS 131,400 DN 700
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,275 UP 15
Hanon Systems 9,430 UP 110
SK 198,900 DN 1,600
ShinpoongPharm 21,500 DN 100
DONGSUH 19,930 DN 60
Handsome 26,500 DN 1,250
SamsungEng 25,900 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,500 UP 1,400
Asiana Airlines 14,500 DN 350
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 DN 900
PanOcean 6,000 UP 50
COWAY 55,700 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 20,350 DN 250
LOTTE CONF 122,100 UP 4,600
KT 33,950 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 700
KT&G 90,000 DN 1,500
Doosan Enerbility 15,880 DN 210
Doosanfc 35,850 UP 2,700
LG Display 14,440 UP 120
Kangwonland 22,700 UP 50
