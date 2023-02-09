KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NAVER 230,000 DN 500
Kakao 70,900 UP 1,800
NCsoft 447,500 DN 27,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,800 UP 500
COSMAX 79,500 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 100,700 DN 1,700
DSME 23,850 UP 900
HDSINFRA 7,740 UP 180
DWEC 4,420 DN 45
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,050 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 344,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 32,850 DN 600
LG H&H 702,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 680,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO E&C 63,100 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 40,000 DN 1,550
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 54,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,700 0
LGELECTRONICS 108,000 UP 400
Celltrion 165,600 DN 1,400
TKG Huchems 19,510 DN 220
JB Financial Group 9,540 DN 530
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 DN 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 DN 800
KIH 63,300 DN 1,100
GS 42,050 DN 850
LIG Nex1 79,200 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 37,900 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,400 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,850 DN 1,050
HANWHA LIFE 2,490 DN 85
AMOREPACIFIC 152,500 UP 3,300
FOOSUNG 12,770 UP 60
SK Innovation 168,800 UP 3,700
POONGSAN 33,700 DN 1,400
KBFinancialGroup 54,200 DN 1,500
Hansae 16,950 DN 310
Youngone Corp 42,900 DN 1,050
CSWIND 71,300 UP 3,600
GKL 20,000 UP 390
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
N. Korean leader attends nighttime military parade
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
(URGENT) ICBMs at N.K. military parade show off 'maximum' nuclear attack capability: KCNA
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy