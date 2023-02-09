KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 45,700 DN 850
HanmiPharm 277,500 UP 13,000
SD Biosensor 29,150 DN 650
Meritz Financial 42,950 UP 1,100
BNK Financial Group 6,920 DN 140
emart 103,000 DN 1,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY365 50 DN800
KOLMAR KOREA 43,700 UP 450
PIAM 33,200 DN 1,450
HANJINKAL 40,800 0
CHONGKUNDANG 83,300 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 50,900 UP 200
HL MANDO 46,400 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 814,000 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,000 UP 1,050
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,380 DN 150
Netmarble 61,800 UP 1,400
KRAFTON 181,000 DN 11,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,900 UP 100
ORION 120,500 DN 2,900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,100 UP 750
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,640 DN 100
BGF Retail 188,400 UP 400
SKCHEM 85,200 DN 600
HDC-OP 10,780 DN 160
HYOSUNG TNC 434,000 DN 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 417,500 0
HANILCMT 11,770 0
SKBS 74,600 DN 3,300
WooriFinancialGroup 12,430 DN 370
KakaoBank 27,400 DN 800
HYBE 198,300 UP 700
SK ie technology 70,100 0
LG Energy Solution 550,000 UP 4,000
DL E&C 34,650 DN 650
kakaopay 62,200 DN 1,000
K Car 13,400 UP 40
SKSQUARE 36,850 DN 400
GS E&C 22,050 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 37,600 UP 2,550
(END)
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
N. Korean leader attends nighttime military parade
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
(URGENT) ICBMs at N.K. military parade show off 'maximum' nuclear attack capability: KCNA
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy