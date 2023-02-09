HL Mando swings to red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- HL Mando Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 89.6 billion won (US$71.1 million), swinging from a profit of 20 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 84.9 percent on-year to 56.6 billion won. Sales increased 26.5 percent to 2.17 trillion won.

(END)