HL Mando 2022 net profit down 34.1 pct to 117.7 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- HL Mando Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 117.7 billion won (US$93.4 million), down 34.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 6.7 percent on-year to 247.9 billion won. Annual sales increased 22.2 percent to 7.51 trillion won.

