BGF Retail Q4 net profit up 29.5 pct to 46.1 bln won

All News 15:50 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 46.1 billion won (US$36.6 million), up 29.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 19.4 percent on-year to 59.2 billion won. Sales increased 11.8 percent to 1.94 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 38.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
