Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BGF Retail 2022 net income up 34.7 pct to 198.8 bln won

All News 15:50 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 198.8 billion won (US$157.7 million), up 34.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 259.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 199.4 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 12.3 percent to 7.61 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#BGF Retail
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!