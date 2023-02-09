SK Chemicals Q4 net income down 48.6 pct to 78 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 78 billion won (US$61.9 million), down 48.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 83.5 percent on-year to 44.8 billion won. Revenue decreased 38.1 percent to 477.2 billion won.

(END)