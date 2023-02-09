Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Chemicals 2022 net profit down 15.9 pct to 226 bln won

All News 15:51 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 226 billion won (US$179.3 million), down 15.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 58.5 percent on-year to 230.5 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 12.5 percent to 1.82 trillion won.
