PM promotes World Expo bid at meeting with envoys from 9 nations
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with the ambassadors from nine countries on Thursday and asked for their support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan, Han's office said.
If the world fair is held in Busan, it "will be a venue to share a vision of a great transition toward a better future for mankind in the face of human challenges, such as climate change, inequality and digital divide," Han told a luncheon meeting with them.
Han also asked them to promote South Korea's expo campaign at home, the office said.
The attendees were the ambassadors from Ghana, Nepal, Rwanda, Mexico, Morocco, Egypt, Chile, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
