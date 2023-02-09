(LEAD) Hana Financial 2022 net hits new high on increased interest income
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with details; ADDS photo; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean financial holding firm Hana Financial Group Inc. said Thursday its net profit rose 2.83 percent on-year to an all-time high in 2022 mainly due to increased interest income.
Net income came to 3.63 trillion won (US$2.88 billion) last year, compared with 3.53 trillion won a year earlier, the financial group said in a regulatory filing.
The group attributed the increased profit to a sharp rise in interest income amid South Korea's rate hikes to tame inflation.
The group's interest income stood at 8.92 trillion won in 2022, up 20 percent from the previous year.
Its net interest margin, or the difference between interest paid and interest received, stood at 1.96 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 1.71 percent during the same period of 2021.
In January, the Bank of Korea raised the benchmark seven-day repo rate from 3.25 percent to 3.5 percent, the seventh straight rate increase since April last year and the highest level since 2008.
Hana Financial said its commission income shrank 6.4 percent on-year to 1.74 trillion won last year.
The group's flagship Hana Bank saw its net profit rise 23.3 percent to 3.17 trillion won last year.
Shares in Hana Financial Group closed down 2.15 percent at 47,850 won on the Seoul bourse Thursday, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 0.09 percent drop.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
-
N. Korean leader attends nighttime military parade
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
(URGENT) ICBMs at N.K. military parade show off 'maximum' nuclear attack capability: KCNA
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy