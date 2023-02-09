Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT&G shifts to loss in Q4

All News 16:10 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 64.6 billion won (US$51.2 million), swinging from a profit of 93.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 201.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 283.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13.2 percent to 1.41 trillion won.
