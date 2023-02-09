KT&G 2022 net income up 3 pct to 1 tln won

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 1 trillion won (US$794 million), up 3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 1.26 trillion won, down 5.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 12 percent to 5.85 trillion won.

