Hanssem swings to loss in 2022

All News 16:11 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net loss of 71.1 billion won (US$56.4 million), swinging from a profit of 57.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 21.7 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 69.3 billion won from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 10.4 percent to 2 trillion won.
