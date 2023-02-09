Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG turns to red in Q4

All News 16:31 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 163 billion won (US$129.4 million), turning from a profit of 58.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 67 percent on-year to 103.4 billion won. Revenue increased 2 percent to 1.91 trillion won.
