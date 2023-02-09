LG 2022 net profit down 21.2 pct to 2.11 tln won

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 2.11 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), down 21.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.94 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.46 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 4.8 percent to 7.18 trillion won.

