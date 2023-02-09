Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG 2022 net profit down 21.2 pct to 2.11 tln won

All News 16:31 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 2.11 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), down 21.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.94 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.46 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 4.8 percent to 7.18 trillion won.
