Yoon visits Turkish embassy to mourn earthquake victims

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Turkish Embassy in Seoul on Thursday to offer his condolences over the victims of this week's devastating earthquake in Turkey, his office said.

Yoon told Turkish Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer that South Korea will do its best to help the Turkish people overcome their grief and stand again, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said during a press briefing.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) expresses his condolences to Turkish Ambassador to Seoul Murat Tamer over the victims of this week's earthquake in Turkey, at the Turkish Embassy in Seoul on Feb. 9, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"I received a report from our rescue team that the situation on the ground is extremely horrendous and difficult, but they will do their best to carry out rescue operations," Yoon was quoted as saying.

Tamer thanked Yoon for his visit, saying he feels a "brotherly love" toward the South Korean government and people for helping Turkey when it is most needed, and that he will never forget the support, Lee said.

Yoon also asked the ambassador to convey his comfort to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Tamer replied that Erdogan asked him to convey his thanks and regards to Yoon, according to the spokesperson.

Yoon signed a condolence book with the words, "The Republic of Korea will be at your side so that the people of our brother nation Turkey can rise from their grief and discouragement with courage and hope."

The Republic of Korea is South Korea's formal name.

Yoon also expressed delight after hearing news of the first rescue of a survivor by the South Korean rescue team, according to Lee.

"Please do your best so that the warm brotherly love of our people can be conveyed well to the Turkish people," he was quoted as asking of the rescue workers.

