Nexon 2022 net falls 13 pct despite record sales

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Online gaming giant Nexon Co. said Thursday its earnings decreased 13 percent in 2022 from a year earlier despite record-high sales.

Net profit came to 962.9 billion won (US$764 million) last year, compared with 1.19 trillion won a year earlier, the Japan-listed company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales were up 29 percent on-year to a new high of 3.39 trillion won, with its operating profit gaining 13 percent to 995.2 billion won.

It marks the first time in two years that Nexon's top line has exceeded the 3 trillion-won level.

In the fourth quarter, sales jumped 49 percent on-year to 778.3 billion won and operating profit spiked 269 percent to 105.3 billion won, the company said.

Nexon said its brisk 2022 sales were supported by the continued popularity of online games such as "Dungeon & Fighter" and "Hit 2."

Revenue from the South Korean market accounted for 63 percent of its top line last year, surpassing the 60-percent mark for the first time.

Nexon was founded in South Korea in 1994, but is headquartered in Japan. The company's stocks were listed on the Tokyo stock exchange in late 2011.





