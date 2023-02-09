Lig Nex1 swings to loss in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lig Nex1 Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 38.5 billion won (US$30.5 million), shifting from a profit of 22 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 23.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 20.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 6.1 percent to 607.8 billion won.

(END)