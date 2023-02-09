Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lig Nex1 2022 net profit up 17 pct to 122.9 bln won

All News 16:49 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lig Nex1 Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net profit of 122.9 billion won (US$97.5 million), up 17 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 84.3 percent on-year to 179.1 billion won. Annual sales increased 21.9 percent to 2.22 trillion won.
