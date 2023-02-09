Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Development swings to black in Q4

All News 17:01 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 29.7 billion won (US$23.5 million), shifting from a loss of 37.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 74.3 billion, compared with a loss of 16.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 8.2 percent to 915.3 billion won.
