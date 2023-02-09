Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Development 2022 net profit down 71.5 pct to 50.2 bln won

All News 17:01 February 09, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Thursday reported its 2022 net income of 50.2 billion won (US$39.8 million), down 71.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 57.4 percent on-year to 116.4 billion won. Annual revenue decreased 2 percent to 3.29 trillion won.
