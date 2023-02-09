'Physical: 100' most popular TV show on Netflix this week

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Netflix survival show "Physical: 100" has topped a global popularity chart for TV shows available on the streaming giant, just 15 days after its release, becoming the most successful Korean TV variety show to date.

First released on Jan. 24, "Physical: 100" ranked No. 1 on streaming analytics website FlixPatrol's global chart for top TV shows on Netflix on Wednesday (U.S. time).

It also was the most-viewed TV show on the streaming service in 38 nations, including South Korea, Canada, France, Sweden, Singapore and Vietnam, according to FlixPatrol.

Korean survival show "Physical: 100" ranked at No. 1 in Netflix's Top TV show chart on Feb. 8, 2023, in this image captured from streaming analytics website FlixPatrol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It placed second in 15 nations, including the United States, Brazil, Hungary, Kenya, the Philippines and Qatar, and took third place in 11 other nations.

It is the first time that a Korean variety show has topped the global chart. The past record was set by Korean dating reality show "Single's Inferno" (2021), which ranked at No. 5 in the TV show category.

"Physical: 100" ranked at No. 2 on Netflix's official Top 10 chart, being watched for 31.3 million hours from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5. It trailed behind Spanish series "The Snow Girl."

"Physical: 100" pits 100 contestants against each other to test their physical capabilities with a simple rule: Get physical and be the last one standing for a cash prize of 300 million won (US$238,890).

The nine-episode show has created huge buzz at home and abroad with its gladiator-style fighting and a setting reminiscent of Netflix series "Squid Game."

