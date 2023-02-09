S. Korean parliamentary speaker discusses energy cooperation with Norwegian counterpart
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with his Norwegian counterpart Thursday to discuss bilateral cooperation in energy and economy-related areas.
In his meeting with Masud Gharahkhani, the head of Norway's parliament, in Seoul, Kim called for increased cooperation between the two countries in areas of hydrogen and renewable energy, noting a marked growth in Norway's investment in South Korea's renewable energy sector, Kim's office said.
Gharahkhani, Norway's first parliamentary chief to visit South Korea in 45 years, asked for Kim's support to amend a free trade agreement between South Korea and the European Free Trade Association.
Kim also requested Norway's support in South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
N. Korea holds military parade in Pyongyang to mark armed forces' founding anniv.: source
-
N. Korean leader attends nighttime military parade
-
(URGENT) ICBMs at N.K. military parade show off 'maximum' nuclear attack capability: KCNA
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
-
(5th LD) Nat'l Assembly votes to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy