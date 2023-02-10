Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kakao 2022 net income down 38 pct to 1.02 tln won

All News 07:40 February 10, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 1.02 trillion won (US$810.2 million), down 38 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 580.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 594.9 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 15.8 percent to 7.1 trillion won.
