NHN shifts to red in 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Friday reported its 2022 net loss of 4.6 billion won (US$3.6 million), shifting from a profit of 129.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 58.4 percent on-year to 40.7 billion won. Annual revenue increased 10 percent to 2.11 trillion won.

