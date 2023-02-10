Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hybe to acquire 14.8 pct stake in SM Entertainment to become largest shareholder

08:16 February 10, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Hybe, the Korean entertainment agency behind supergroup BTS, said Friday it will acquire a 14.8 percent stake in its rival K-pop agency SM Entertainment to become its largest shareholder.

Hybe said in a regulatory filing that it will buy the shares from SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo-man for 422.8 billion won (US$335.8 million).

Lee previously held a 18.46 percent stake in SM Entertainment.

