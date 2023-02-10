Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 10, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/02 Sleet 10
Incheon 06/01 Sleet 10
Suwon 08/01 Sleet 10
Cheongju 08/02 Sleet 20
Daejeon 09/01 Sleet 20
Chuncheon 08/-1 Snow 30
Gangneung 08/02 Rain 60
Jeonju 09/03 Sleet 20
Gwangju 11/04 Sleet 20
Jeju 10/10 Rain 20
Daegu 09/02 Sleet 20
Busan 12/06 Rain 20
