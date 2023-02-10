Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 10, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/02 Sleet 10

Incheon 06/01 Sleet 10

Suwon 08/01 Sleet 10

Cheongju 08/02 Sleet 20

Daejeon 09/01 Sleet 20

Chuncheon 08/-1 Snow 30

Gangneung 08/02 Rain 60

Jeonju 09/03 Sleet 20

Gwangju 11/04 Sleet 20

Jeju 10/10 Rain 20

Daegu 09/02 Sleet 20

Busan 12/06 Rain 20

(END)

