N.K. leader calls for stronger military power in photo session with parade participants
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for bolstering the country's military strength at an unprecedented pace, during a photo session with the participants of a military parade held earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
Speaking on Thursday, Kim stressed that the prosperity of the North depends on a "powerful army" and noted "one can demonstrate one's dignity and honor only when one is strong," according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
He added that suppressing the "increasingly brutal imperialist tyranny by force" requires its army to "grow stronger at an incomparably faster speed than that of the past history," the KCNA said in an English-language report.
Kim also praised the participants for glorifying the military parade as an event to be "specially recorded in history," saying that it has "made a clearer description of the prestige and greatness, high honor and rosy future of our state."
The North held the nighttime parade Wednesday to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of its armed forces, during which it displayed its key weapons, including Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Kim attended the event along with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and apparent second child, Ju-ae. State media did not mention whether Kim delivered a speech during the event.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
N. Korean leader attends nighttime military parade
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
Arrest warrants sought for stepmother, father over fatal abuse of son
-
(URGENT) ICBMs at N.K. military parade show off 'maximum' nuclear attack capability: KCNA
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display