S. Korea to resume short-term visa issuance for travelers from China

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will resume issuance of short-term visas for travelers from China on Saturday, a ranking government official said.

The government made the decision as China's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside, Kim Seong-ho, a interior ministry official, said during a government meeting.

On Jan. 2, South Korea tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the neighboring nation, halting the issuance of short-term visas from its diplomatic missions in China.



Chinese travelers arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

