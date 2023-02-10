Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to resume short-term visa issuance for travelers from China

All News 09:26 February 10, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will resume issuance of short-term visas for travelers from China on Saturday, a ranking government official said.

The government made the decision as China's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside, Kim Seong-ho, a interior ministry official, said during a government meeting.

On Jan. 2, South Korea tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the neighboring nation, halting the issuance of short-term visas from its diplomatic missions in China.

Chinese travelers arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

Chinese travelers arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#visa restriction
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!