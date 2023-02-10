(LEAD) S. Korea to resume short-term visa issuance for travelers from China
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info from 4th para)
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will resume issuing short-term visas for travelers from China this weekend, a ranking government official said Friday.
The government made the decision to restart issuing visas Saturday as China's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside, Kim Seong-ho, an interior ministry official, said during a government meeting.
On Jan. 2, South Korea tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the neighboring nation, halting the issuance of short-term visas from its diplomatic missions in China and requiring arrivals from China to undergo a coronavirus test before and after their arrival.
The government will review gradually easing such COVID-19 restrictions for those coming from China after comprehensively assessing future virus situations, Kim noted.
In South Korea, the daily new virus tally came down to the 13,000 range on Friday, the lowest figure for a Friday in 32 weeks, the ministry official also said, adding, "The downward virus curve has continued on despite the lifting of the indoor mask mandate on Jan. 30."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
N. Korean leader attends nighttime military parade
-
(URGENT) ICBMs at N.K. military parade show off 'maximum' nuclear attack capability: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
Arrest warrants sought for stepmother, father over fatal abuse of son
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display