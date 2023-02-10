Pirates utility man Bae Ji-hwan hoping to find power stroke
INCHEON, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- After making his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in September last year, South Korean player Bae Ji-hwan started checking off several boxes. In 10 big league games, the 23-year-old collected his first career hit, stolen base and RBI.
Bae now wants to get his first major league home run out of the way.
"Hitting a home run is the ultimate in baseball. Though I am more of a contact hitter, I'd love to hit a few home runs too," Bae told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Friday, before traveling to the United States for spring training. "I've been lifting weights quite a bit in Korea. So far, I've focused on contact hitting, fielding and baserunning, and now I want to start hitting for more power."
In his first cup of coffee with the Pirates, Bae batted .333/.405/.424 with six RBIs, three steals and five runs scored. He played at second base, center field and left field, showing off his defensive versatility.
In his Triple-A season in Indianapolis last year before his call-up, Bae put up a .289/.362/.430 line, with eight home runs, 53 RBIs and 30 steals in 108 games. He also handled multiple positions all over the diamond.
Bae is on the Pirates' 40-man roster, along with another South Korean, first baseman Choi Ji-man. Bae will try to crack the Opening Day roster of 26 players for the first time.
"I'd love to make the roster, but I won't get too down even if that doesn't happen," Bae said. "If I hadn't been hurt last year, I would have played more games in the majors last year. I'd like to be a full-time big leaguer this year."
