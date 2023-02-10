Com2us 2022 swings to red despite record sales
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Com2uS Corp., a South Korean online and mobile game publisher, said Friday it swung to the red last year despite record-high sales.
Net deficit came to 9.4 billion won (US$7.4 million) last year, shifting from a net profit of 121.5 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales were up 28.4 percent on-year to a fresh high of 717.4 billion won, while it turned to an operating loss of 16.6 billion won from an operating profit of 52.6 billion won.
Com2us attributed the net deficit to an increase in marketing costs for new blockbuster games and production expenses for new content by its media production subsidiaries.
The homegrown gamemaker said its brisk 2022 sales were led by the global popularity of its flagship "Summoners War" series and hit TV series including "Reborn Rich," produced by RaemongRaein, Com2us' second-tier subsidiary.
Com2us said it will release "Summoners War: Chronicles" in the global market next month, and launch the action role-playing game "Zenonia" in the second quarter.
