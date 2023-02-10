(LEAD) S. Korean companies offer relief support to quake-struck Turkey, Syria

(ATTN: UPDATES with aid by Lotte Group and Amorepacific Group in paras 12-13)

By Kim Seung-yeon and Kang Jae-eun

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean enterprises, including Samsung, SK and LG, said Friday they were offering donations and relief items to help with efforts to recover from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Samsung Electronics Co. said it decided to provide support worth US$3 million, including $1.5 million in a relief fund.

It is also sending $1.5 million worth of equipment and gadgets, such as portable ultrasonic diagnosis devices, tablets and home appliance repair vehicles.

The relief fund will be delivered to the Turkish government agency handling disaster crises, Samsung said.



Hyundai Motor Group said it will provide $1.8 million to Turkey and $200,000 to Syria. Separately, Hyundai Motor Co. said its Turkish unit will provide some 500,000 euros ($537,000) worth of relief items such as daily necessities

SK Group, South Korea's energy-to-telecom conglomerate, said it will provide US$1 million to help with recovery efforts.

The donation will be made through the Community Chest of Korea, a nonprofit organization, to provide relief support to the two countries devastated by the disaster, SK Group said in a release.

"We decided to provide the immediate assistance from the humanitarian perspective of helping them recover at an early stage and joining the global relief efforts," Cho Kyung-mok, head of SK's social value committee under Supex Council, the top decision-making body, said.



LG Group said it will donate $1 million through the Korean Red Cross. The money will be used to help with the recovery efforts in Turkey and support the victims.

"We express condolences to the people of Turkey who have lost their livelihoods and suffered damage due to an unexpected disaster," an LG official said. "We decided to provide the fund out of hope that it will help swiftly restore the affected regions."

The Turkish unit of LG Electronics Inc. also delivered a relief fund of an unspecified amount to the local nonprofit relief organization, according to LG.

South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group said it will donate $500,000 through a relief fund to help survivors in Turkey, while Lotte Chemical's Turkey office will provide a combined $100,000 worth of financial aid and relief goods.

Cosmetics giant Amorepacific Group said it will donate $100,000 through a relief fund to earthquake victims in Turkey.

E-Land Group, a fashion and discount store retailer, said it will donate emergency relief goods, including winter clothes, shoes and underwear, worth 2.3 billion won ($1.82 million) to earthquake survivors in Turkey.

Musinsa Co., an online fashion platform, has donated around 380 million won worth of winter clothes, including some 13,000 articles of warm outfits, to survivors in Turkey.



