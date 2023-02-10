Mongolian PM to make official visit to S. Korea next week
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene will make an official visit to South Korea next week as the two nations seek to strengthen political and economic ties, Seoul officials said Friday.
Luvsannamsrai will arrive in South Korea next Monday for a five-day visit and hold talks with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo next Wednesday, Han's office said in a statement.
It is the first official visit to South Korea by a Mongolian prime minister in 12 years, the office said.
During the visit, Luvsannamsrai will hold a forum with business leaders from the two nations and visit the southeastern port city of Busan, which is bidding for the 2030 World Expo, it said.
"The visit by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene will serve as an opportunity to further deepen the strategic partnership between Korea and Mongolia," it said.
