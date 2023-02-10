SK Networks swings to black in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 27.4 billion won (US$21.7 million), shifting from a loss of 19.9 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 33.1 billion won, up 55.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 12.4 percent to 2.54 trillion won.

