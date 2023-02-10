Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks 2022 net profit down 12.2 pct to 90.9 bln won

All News 13:25 February 10, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net income of 90.9 billion won (US$71.9 million), down 12.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 154.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 122 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 12.3 percent to 9.66 trillion won.
